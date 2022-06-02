Food Waste Costs the US $218Billion Yearly – But Some Could Be Turned into Edible Cement

In the quest for sustainable materials, two Tokyo University researchers have created an edible cement made of food waste.
This is the world’s first process for making a building material like cement entirely from food waste.
Researchers Kota Machida and Yuya Sakai say the tensile strength of their product is four times that of ordinary concrete.
The hope is that spoiled food can be used for sustainable materials. See more, here: (Associated Press)
Meanwhile, the University of Colorado at Boulder offers these facts from its Environmental Center: