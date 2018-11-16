Food Needed for Veterans in Our Area Saturday from 8am-2pm

We spoke with Mike Cozzi from Caring Patriots who are running the annual “Veterans Holiday Food Basket” program this morning. For the last 10 years Caring Patriots have been collecting non-perishable food items and money to help local Veterans and their families have a full Thanksgiving meal. This year Caring Patriots hopes to provide 1,000 Veterans and their families 6-7 grocery bags of non perishable items food items. Between businesses, schools, Parkview Christian Church, and private food collection efforts they hope to generate a large portion of our non perishable food items. However, they also strive to be able to provide a 18-22 pound turkey as well as fresh fruits and vegetables to accompany these food baskets.

Caring Patriots will be set up collecting non perishable food items Saturday 11/17 from 8am-2pm @ 435 N. Weber Road in Romeoville. You don’t have to get out of your vehicle. Volunteers will unload everything for you. If you can’t stop by the Romeoville location tomorrow, you can make a $25 donation to cover the cost involved in feeding 1 family with a turkey and fresh items. If $25 is not possible at this time, we will appreciate any donation amount. Click here to make a $ donation. Let’s give back to our Veterans that need our help this Thanksgiving!

You don’t have to get out of your car, Veterans like these fine gentlemen will unload your car for you!

Let’s fill a bunch of trucks like these!