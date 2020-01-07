Food Labels Will Tell You The Calorie Count For Eating The Entire Package
FILE - This file photo provided by the Food and Drug Administration shows a side-by-side comparison of the old, left, and new food Nutrition Facts labels. The revamped Nutrition Facts panel that the FDA announced on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, was being delayed, could also change what companies get to count as fiber. The FDA hasn’t yet cleared 26 ingredients that the industry can currently count as fiber to continue being counted as fiber on the new panel. The unsettled details are partly why the industry has called for delaying the deadline to use the new panel. Others say extending the deadline will only lead to confusion. (Food and Drug Administration via AP, File)
If you’ve ever sat down with a box of cookies or a frozen pizza and thought, “I could eat that in one sitting,” the Food and Drug Administration is right with you.
New rules instituted by the federal regulator will now have nutrition labels for any food package that contains between two and three servings include calorie counts for devouring the entire thing.
Claudine Kavanaugh, director of the office of nutrition and food labeling at the FDA, recognizes that some items can easily be consumed in one meal as the reason for the update.
“We know that Americans are eating differently, and the amount of calories and nutrients on the label is required to reflect what people actually eat and drink – not a recommendation of what to eat or drink,” said Kavanaugh in last month’s announcement. Here’s the complete story from CBS News.