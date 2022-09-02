98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Food Blogger Makes Meat Cereal

September 2, 2022 5:08PM CDT
The Internet is both fascinated and disgusted by a recipe for meat cereal.

A chef, turned food blogger, Courtney Luna, created the carnivore cereal at the request of a fan.

Luna uploaded a video on Instagram of her making the creamy cheese and meat “cereal,” writing, “Creamy Carnivore Soup.  Does this count?  Everyone called it meat cereal.

The recipe uses cooked ground beef mixed with cream cheese and beef meat broth.

 

