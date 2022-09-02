Food Blogger Makes Meat Cereal

Question Marks on Blackboard

The Internet is both fascinated and disgusted by a recipe for meat cereal.

A chef, turned food blogger, Courtney Luna, created the carnivore cereal at the request of a fan.

Luna uploaded a video on Instagram of her making the creamy cheese and meat “cereal,” writing, “Creamy Carnivore Soup. Does this count? Everyone called it meat cereal.”

The recipe uses cooked ground beef mixed with cream cheese and beef meat broth.