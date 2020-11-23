Foo Fighters share 'Times Like Those' 25th anniversary doc; playing Amazon Music virtual concert special
ABCFoo Fighters have shared a new, mini documentary reflecting on the band’s 25th anniversary.
The 26-minute film, dubbed Times Like Those, opens with a Star Wars-esque scroll and theme music just different enough from the John Williams classic to avoid legal problems. It then segues into Dave Grohl and company sitting in a home theater and going through slides and videos from throughout their 25 years together.
A particular highlight is when both drummer Taylor Hawkins and guitarist Chris Shiflett both admitted that they’ve yawned on stage while Grohl was telling the crowd a story. “Good to know, guys,” Grohl responded sarcastically.
You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube. Be sure to stay until the end to hear Hawkins annoy Grohl with some of the most forced puns you’ve ever heard.
Foo Fighters were going to celebrate their 25th anniversary a whole lot more this year, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. The band’s plans included a 25th anniversary tour, and even a customized Coors Light beer can.
In related Foos news, the band is performing during the Amazon Music Holiday Plays virtual concert series. The group’s set, airing on December 15, will include a rendition of their new single, “Shame Shame,” as well as a cover of the Chuck Berry holiday classic “Run Rudolph Run.”
You can watch the performance via the Amazon Music app and the Amazon Music Twitch channel. Viewers in the U.S. can also watch it through Prime Video and the Amazon.com homepage.
“Shame Shame” is the lead single off the upcoming Foo Fighters album Medicine at Midnight, due out February 5, 2021.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
By Josh Johnson
