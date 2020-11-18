      Weather Alert

Foo Fighters set to perform on 'The Late Show' this week

Nov 17, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Credit: Danny ClinchFoo Fighters are headed back to The Late Show.

Dave Grohl and company will perform on this Thursday’s episode of the Stephen Colbert-hosted program, airing at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS. Presumably, the group will be performing their new song “Shame Shame,” the lead single off their upcoming album, Medicine at Midnight.

Additionally, Grohl himself is listed as a separate guest for the episode.

You may recall that the Foos performed on the last episode of the David Letterman-hosted iteration of The Late Show. The band performed their single “Everlong,” which Letterman has said is his favorite song.

By Josh Johnson
