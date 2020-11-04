Foo Fighters performing on 'SNL' this weekend
NBCUniversalFoo Fighters are headed back to Saturday Night Live.
Dave Grohl and company will be the long-running sketch show’s musical guest this Saturday, November 7. Comedian Dave Chappelle will host the episode.
The performance will mark the Foos’ eighth appearance as the official SNL musical guest, not counting when they were the backing band for Mick Jagger when The Rolling Stones singer hosted in 2012. Grohl himself has also played the show as a member of Nirvana and Them Crooked Vultures, and alongside Paul McCartney and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
You can tune in to watch on Saturday live at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
As for what exactly Foo Fighters will be playing, that hasn’t yet been announced, though, as a press release notes, the “Everlong” rockers are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year. Additionally, billboards have been popping up in Los Angeles that hint at the imminent announcement of the next Foo Fighters album. So perhaps we’ll be getting one classic and one brand-new song.
By Josh Johnson
