      Weather Alert

Foo Fighters performing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ this week

Oct 12, 2020 @ 2:00pm

ABC/Randy HolmesFoo Fighters are headed back to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Dave Grohl and company are performing on the ABC late-night talk show this Thursday, October 15. It airs at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Back in April, Grohl appeared on Kimmel to serenade a New York emergency and trauma nurse treating COVID-19 patients with an acoustic performance of “Everlong.”

Along with the Kimmel performance, the Foos are also headlining the #SOSFest in support of independent music venues struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-day virtual festival airs October 16-18.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands