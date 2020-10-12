Foo Fighters performing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ this week
ABC/Randy HolmesFoo Fighters are headed back to Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Dave Grohl and company are performing on the ABC late-night talk show this Thursday, October 15. It airs at 11:35 p.m. ET.
Back in April, Grohl appeared on Kimmel to serenade a New York emergency and trauma nurse treating COVID-19 patients with an acoustic performance of “Everlong.”
Along with the Kimmel performance, the Foos are also headlining the #SOSFest in support of independent music venues struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-day virtual festival airs October 16-18.
By Josh Johnson
