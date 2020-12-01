Foo Fighters launching signature taco with L.A. restaurant
ABCFoo Fighters have teamed up with the Los Angeles restaurant Casa Vega to make their own signature taco.
The creation includes smoked brisket, a homemade flour tortilla, BBQ sauce drizzle, Mexican coleslaw, red pickled onion and chopped cilantro. You can order one to go starting Tuesday, December 1.
Proceeds raised from sales of the Foo Fighters taco will benefit the charity organization No Us Without You, which supports undocumented hospitality workers.
If you don’t live in the L.A. area but would still like to contribute to the cause, you can pre-order a special Foo Fighters x Casa Vega t-shirt, which will also benefit No Us Without You.
Casa Vega, by the way, previously teamed up with Fall Out Boy to launch their own signature taco in October.
Foo Fighters will release their new album Medicine at Midnight, featuring the lead single “Shame Shame,” on February 5, 2021.
By Josh Johnson
