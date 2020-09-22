Foo Fighters launch 25th anniversary merch capsule
Amy Sussman/Getty ImagesFoo Fighters have launched a new line of merch to celebrate the band’s 25th anniversary.
The collection includes various limited edition items — such as shirts, hats and other memorabilia — inspired by “each full-length studio album and then some.”
“The art used is a combination of new designs, previously archived designs, artwork from album packaging (some that may have never been printed on merchandise before), or a re-imagination of existing art,” the Foos explain.
More new items will be continually added to the collection. To check out the first capsule, you can visit the Foo Fighters web store.
Along with the merch line, Foo Fighters had planned to celebrate their 25th anniversary with the U.S. Van Tour, which was set to make stops in the same cities the band played on their first tour in 1995. However, the tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
