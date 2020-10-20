Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, Beck & more on tap for virtual Tom Petty birthday festival
ABCFoo Fighters, Eddie Vedder and Beck are all taking part in an upcoming virtual festival to celebrate what would’ve been the late Tom Petty‘s 70th birthday.
The event will stream this Friday, October 23 via TomPetty.com.
The lineup also includes performances and appearances by Post Malone, Stevie Nicks, Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, The Flaming Lips, Dhani Harrison and Blur‘s Graham Coxon, Gary Clark Jr., The Lumineers‘ Wesley Schultz, Spoon, Susanna Hoffs, Jakob Dylan, Lenny Kravitz, Rick Rubin, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Adam Sandler and Kiefer Sutherland, among others.
Additionally, the stream will feature never-before-seen live footage of Petty and the Heartbreakers.
Petty was born October 20, 1950. He died October 2017 at age 66.
By Josh Johnson
