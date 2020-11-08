Foo Fighters announce new album, 'Medicine at Midnight'; listen to single “Shame Shame” now
Roswell Records/RCA RecordsIn what’s clearly the biggest news story of the weekend, Foo Fighters have officially announced the details of their new album.
The 10th studio effort from Dave Grohl and company is called Medicine at Midnight, and is due out February 5, 2021. You can listen to lead single “Shame Shame” now via digital outlets.
The album announcement comes after the Foos debuted “Shame Shame” during their performance on Saturday Night Live, which aired just hours after the U.S. presidential race was called Saturday in favor of Joe Biden over incumbent President Donald Trump.
The Foos also played their classic song “Times Like These” with a new arrangement that focused on a clearly emotional Grohl and his vocals in the beginning before exploding into a big rock anthem.
Medicine at Midnight is self-produced by Foo Fighters along with Greg Kurstin, who also produced the band’s last effort, 2017’s Concrete and Gold.
Here’s the Medicine at Midnight track list:
“Making a Fire”
“Shame Shame”
“Cloudspotter”
“Waiting on a War”
“Medicine at Midnight”
“No Son of Mine”
“Holding Poison”
“Chasing Birds”
“Love Dies Young”
