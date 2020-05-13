Follow Ivan Moody’s journey in learning to play guitar with new web series
David Wolff – Patrick/RedfernsFive Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody is using his time in quarantine to get better at playing guitar, and he’s launched a new web series to document the process.
In the first episode of the show, which is titled Guitar Zero: Legends of the Fail, Moody calls up HELLYEAH guitarist Tom Maxwell and asks if has any pointers. What follows is basically a two-minute skit of Maxwell ripping on Moody as the Death Punch vocalist laughs on the other line.
“You really wanna do that, huh? You want to learn how to play guitar?” Maxwell asks Moody. “I think that’s a…terrible, terrible idea. I don’t think you’re cut out for it, man. It’s just too complicated…there’s strings, and you gotta learn how to tune it…it takes a lifetime just to learn how to…hold a guitar pick.”
“You’re a singer, dude, you’ve been doing it for a long time, and I think you’re almost pretty good at that,” Maxwell continues. “I think you just stick to that.”
Maxwell then hangs up, with Moody no closer to perfecting the guitar.
To see if Moody ever gets any real advice, you can tune into Guitar Zero: Legends of the Fail every Wednesday via FFDP’s YouTube page.
Meanwhile, Moody and his Death Punch band mates Zoltan Bathory and Chris Kael are also hosting Quarantine Theater 2020, during which they provide running commentary of the group’s past music videos.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)