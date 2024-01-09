Folgers Takes On Starbucks

Folgers is trying to prove that they are the preferred coffee in the U.S.

According to an independent taste test of coffee drinkers across 8 major U.S. markets, the majority of participants preferred Folgers Black Silk coffee over Starbucks French Roast.

Big Village Insights conducted the double-blind taste test, which consisted of 399 qualifying adults.

The results show a statistically significant consumer preference for the taste of Folgers Black Silk over Starbucks French Roast.

Today, Folgers is launching a new campaign that leverages the claim that Black Silk is preferred over Starbucks French Roast.

The brand is inviting people to put the claim to the test and try it for themselves.

You can visit Folgers Taste Test to learn more.

Who makes the best coffee?