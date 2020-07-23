FOID Card Applicants Face Monthslong Delays, Sue
A coalition of gun advocacy groups is suing to shorten the time it takes to be approved for an Illinois Firearm Owners Identification card. The Illinois State Rifle Association and the Second Amendment Foundation filed the suit. State law requires that FOID cards be approved or denied by the Illinois State Police within 30 days of application. Once approved, cards must be distributed within 30 days. ISP says budget cuts and an increase in applications have led to the delays.