Flying for Thanksgiving? Don’t Expect Crowds, But Do Expect Frustrations
The global pandemic slowed down people’s travel plans this year big time, and that could impact your Thanksgiving plans if you intend to fly anywhere. U.K.-based aviation analytics firm OAG reports that as of late September, American Airlines and United Airlines had only about 25 percent as many bookings for November as they did a year earlier, and Delta Airlines had just 12 percent. The group says it’s a big problem for the airlines facing fewer bookings, more passengers using vouchers because of previously canceled travel plans, and lower yields due to diminished demand. And even though fewer people are planning to travel for Thanksgiving, they may still need to change their plans. OAG predicts about half of the flight bookings in November could end up being changed as the airlines will likely cut their schedules. Depending on the airline, those flight changes could come with only three to five weeks’ advanced notice. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.