Floyd Mayweather shares video about family’s passing and helping COVID-19 from “behind closed doors”

Paras Griffin/FilmMagicFloyd “Money” Mayweather is dipping into his millions to donate to the fight against COVID-19, but we’ll never know how much because he plans to keep it a secret.
Mayweather opened up in an emotional video on Instagram about how he’s doing amidst recent family deaths, and his daughter facing prison time.
The boxing champ says he’s been “dealing with a lot” lately, mentioning the recent death of Josie Harris, the mother of one of his kids, and the passing of his uncle, Roger Mayweather, regarded as one of the best boxing trainers in the world, who passed away a week later. Neither died of COVID-19.
Floyd said he “wants everyone to stick together and keep believing.”
Admitting his flaws, Mayweather said he strives for perfection every day in efforts to help the world become a better place, before discussing plans to continue secretly donating funds to COVID-19 relief.
“I don’t have to show the world what I am doing. I can do something behind closed doors, he said. “It’s not about the money.
“I will continue to give back and I will never talk about it,” Mayweather continued. “As long as God knows I am doing a good deed, that’s all that’s important to me.”
The Mayweather family has been through a lot these past few months in addition to the losses already noted. His 20-year-old daughter, Iyanna Mayweather, is currently facing 99 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after stabbing a woman over a fight with boyfriend and rapper NBA YoungBoy.
