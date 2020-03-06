Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Expecting Third Child
Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley are expecting their third child. The pair announced the news with matching Instagram posts on Thursday morning. The photos showed Tyler and Hayley’s children, son Luca Reed 6 months, and daughter Olivia Rose 2, looking excited and shocked about their soon-to-be sibling. Details below! Congratulations to the growing family!!
https://people.com/parents/fgl-tyler-hubbard-wife-hayley-expecting-third-child/