      Weather Alert

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Expecting Third Child

Mar 6, 2020 @ 5:13am

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley are expecting their third child.  The pair announced the news with matching Instagram posts on Thursday morning. The photos showed Tyler and Hayley’s children, son Luca Reed 6 months, and daughter Olivia Rose 2, looking excited and shocked about their soon-to-be sibling.  Details below!  Congratulations to the growing family!!

https://people.com/parents/fgl-tyler-hubbard-wife-hayley-expecting-third-child/

Popular Posts
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Country Dancing
Local Bands
Morning Mindtwister