Florida Georgia Line To Release Career-Spanning ‘The Acoustic Sessions’
Florida Georgia Line will release a 17-track acoustic project, simply called The Acoustic Sessions, on October 18th. The career-spanning project will include all their hits beginning with “Cruise” and ending with their pop crossover hit, “Meant To Be” with Bebe Rexha.
Brian Kelley said, “We’re taking it back, y’all. Tyler and I started out writing songs on the back of his tailgate and playing anywhere that would let us. This album is a huge thank you for all of the good times that have brought us to where we are now.”
Tyler Hubbard added, “Playing these tunes acoustic with BK gives it a whole new flavor. We’re celebrating our fans with this project and hope y’all love it as much as we do.”
The Acoustic Sessions is available now for preorder with eight stripped-down favorites ready for immediate download. Physical CDs are available exclusively at Walmart on October 18th.
In other FGL news, the guys played their inaugural FGL Fest over the weekend in Indianapolis at the Motor Speedway. Before their performance on Saturday (September 7th), Tyler and Brian donated a new K-9 to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Thank you, Florida Georgia Line for IMPD’s newest K9 partner! #WeAreIMPD Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department K9 Association
Posted by IMPD News on Saturday, September 7, 2019