FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE ‘TAKING A BREAK’ FROM WORKING TOGETHER

Florida Georgia Line are not saying they have completely parted ways but they are “taking a break.” Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley confirmed that news to People magazine during the opening of their new Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit in Nashville on Sunday (February 6th).
Tyler said, “I think ‘taking a break’ is the proper term, as opposed to breaking up . . . We’re sort of using these last 12 shows as a time to celebrate FGL, celebrate the fans, celebrate each other, and then support each other on the next chapter of our musical and creative journey, which is gonna be individually for a while. So we’re excited.”
Tyler is referring to the few dates he and Brian have on the books together in 2022, which include festival shows.
Brian released a solo album last year and will follow it up with a solo tour, called the Made By The Water Tour, beginning in April.
Tyler has been collaborating with various artists, including Tim McGraw on their 2021 duet “Undivided.”
