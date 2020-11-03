      Weather Alert

Florida Georgia Line shares photos from the polls

Nov 3, 2020 @ 2:14pm

John ShearerFlorida Georgia Line are among the artists who are casting their votes on Election Day. 

The duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley posted photos of themselves after submitting their votes alongside their wives.

Brian and wife Brittney shared a photo from the car, both sporting “I Voted” stickers, while Tyler and his wife Hayley offered a black and white portrait outside of the voting precinct. 

Tyler, who’s still walking on crutches from a dirt bike accident this summer, poses next to Hayley, who’s wearing an “I am a voter” T-shirt, with a “Vote Here” sign at their feet, both wearing masks. 

#MakeYourVoteCount,” the duo captions the photos. 

Luke BryanKacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini are among the other country artists who have shared photos after casting their vote.

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

