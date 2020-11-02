Florida Georgia Line Releases First Christmas Song
In this Aug. 25, 2016 photo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line pose for a portrait in New York. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)
Florida Georgia Line has released their first-ever seasonal release called “Lit This Year,” which is available now at all streaming platforms and digital retailers. Tyler Hubbard said, “BK, Corey (Crowder), and I had a good time writing this one. We felt like we were writing the modern-day version of ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer’ meets Christmas Vacation. The only thing that would make this Country Christmas song any better is if we could shoot a video and feature ‘Cousin Eddie.’”