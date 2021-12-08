Florida Georgia Line Exhibit Coming to the Country Music Hall of Fame

The next time you visit the Country Music Hall of Fame, be sure to check out the new Florida Georgia Line exhibit.
“Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong” opens at the Hall on January 21.
The exhibit will follow the rise of the group, from its beginning in 2008 to now.
“I can’t wait for opening day when we can stand back and take in this blessing with everyone that’s supported us along the way,” said group member Tyler Hubbard.
The exhibit will include the cereal box of Wheaties, upon which FGL appeared in 2014.
That’s also when they were opening on tour for country music legend Gary Allan, who liked to haze his opening acts by making them barbeque burgers for the bands and crew, each week. Allan also just really liked the guys, wanted to hang out with them, and liked their cooking.