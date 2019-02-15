Florida Georgia Line Deliver ‘Most Country’ Album to Date

Florida Georgia Line’s fourth studio album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, arrives at stores and digital retailers today (Friday, February 15th). The project includes their chart-topping hit, “Simple,” as well as their latest release, “Talk You Out of It.” As we previously reported, among the 19 tracks are collaborations with Jason Aldean, Jason Derulo and newcomer Hardy.

The album takes its name from the project’s second track, and while some may think Can’t Say I Ain’t Country is a statement to FGL’s haters, Brian Kelley tells us that’s not the case. “It’s a bold statement until you hear the song. The song is a lot more light-hearted and fun and shows more of our personality, but it’s not necessarily a fire back or rebuttal or an answer. It’s just very necessary for us to put that out there. That’s who we are, that’s who we were, it’s who we’ll always be, and it really does round off the record nicely. It is our most country record probably, for sure, thus far. A lot of the songs have a little bit of a 90s country element, a little bit of a vibe there but there’s still something for everybody.”

On Friday, we’re hosting a @Spotify Listening Party at 2pm EST so we can all stream the album together and answer questions you may have. We can’t wait for you to hear this record and see what you have to say! 🙏 More info here: https://t.co/n4fuhPl7h9 pic.twitter.com/rhtVtoG5BJ — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) February 13, 2019

FGL are celebrating the releaase of Can’t Say I Ain’t Country today with the iHeartCountry Album Release Party followed by Spotify’s Hot Country Live presents Florida Georgia Line Concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on Tuesday (February 19th). They head to The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform on February 21st.