Flooding Causing Major Road Closures in Joliet
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that Chicago Street (U.S. 52/Illinois 53) between Patterson Road and Doris Avenue, in Joliet, is closed indefinitely as a result of heavy rains and flooding damage over the weekend.
Joliet Firefighter Local 44 records Rt. 53 after the all the rain. Rt. 53 is currently closed south of I-80 near the viaduct.
Rt 53 is currently closed south of 80 near the viaduct. This is the current situation due to the flooding overnight. Please avoid the area.
Posted by Joliet Firefighters Local 44 on Monday, May 18, 2020
Footage of Rt 53 that caused the roadway damage. Crews had to deploy a small boat to rescue victims stuck a car.
