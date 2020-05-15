Flooding Causing Issues On Roadways In Chicagoland
Flooding is causing issues for drivers this morning in Chicagoland. Heavy rain overnight has closed a number of roads, including outbound I-290 between St Charles and York roads. Parts of the Edens are also closed due to flooding, including inbound between Cicero and Montrose avenues and outbound between Montrose and Touhy avenues. Flooding has shut down roadways in suburban Bartlett, Northlake and Lake In the Hills. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. for the Chicago area.