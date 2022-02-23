Flood Warning Issued For Illinois River In Ottawa

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Warning for the Illinois River at Ottawa affecting La Salle County. For the Illinois River (Upper)…including Ottawa…Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is in effect until early Friday morning.
A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.