Flo Milli talks reminding “women of their power and worth” and being inspired by Nicki Minaj and Trina
Sarah Morris/Getty Images for BET2019 was a breakout year for Mobile, Alabama rapper Flo Milli after the success of her single, “Beef FloMix.”
The viral track led to her recent record deal with RCA Records and was proceeded by her highly-anticipated debut mixtape, Ho Why Is You Here?
“Ho Why Is You Here? is me reminding women of their power and worth,” says Milli, as Paper magazine‘s November cover star. “[Putting women first] is just naturally me, it’s my attitude. I don’t take [nothing] from men, and I let people know that.”
Flo Milli’s music borrows from nostalgic moments and memories from the 1990s, paired with messages about female empowerment, following the bravado of her female idols Nicki Minaj and Trina, who were both featured on the 2009 remix of Yo Gotti‘s “5 Star.”
“I really messed with Trina, she’s always been around,” Flo says. “‘5 Star’ is iconic as [hell] to me, seeing her with Nicki Minaj had me so excited.”
As fan of the Young Money/Cash Money signee, Milli recalls rushing home from high school to watch and learn from Minaj’s verses on Diddy‘s “Hello Good Morning” and Kanye West‘s “Monster.”
“Nicki Minaj is unmatched, she did what she had to do,” the 20-year-old says. “In my eyes, she’s accomplished. At the end of the day, who else has done what she has in the new age?”
Looking to create her own lane of visibility, Flo Milli is ready to make her mark, her own way.
“I’m digging deep into parts of me that I didn’t even know were there,” she declares. “I’m looking to elevate, experiment and grow.”
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.