Flights To Europe Are Just $89 RIght Now
By Roy Gregory
|
Aug 29, 2018 @ 8:40 AM
The Papal Basilica of St. Peter in the Vatican, or simply St. Peter's Basilica (Italian: Basilica Papale di San Pietro in Vaticano), is an Italian Renaissance church in Vatican City, the papal enclave within the city of Rome.

Get your passport ready NOW! If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing the Eiffel Tower or visiting the Vatican in Rome here’s your chance to do it on the cheap.
Norwegian Air is having a sale on one-way flights for travel from November through March.
Flights are on sale from a ton of major U.S. airports from to Scotland, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Spain or Italy and the prices start at $89 one-way.
If you want to fly cheap you better act fast because the sale ends on Wednesday, September 5. Check out the details from Travel & Leisure here.

