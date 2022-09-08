Flight Cancellation Dashboard Will Tell You If You Get a Free Room
September 8, 2022 11:00AM CDT
According to new Department of Transportation rules, travelers must have “easy access to information about services U.S. airlines provide.”
This means that, if your flight is canceled or delayed, you’ll be able to easily check if you qualify for a free room or meal vouchers.
The DOT‘s Airline Customer Service dashboard can be downloaded for when you do not have WiFi. And it includes 10 popular airlines.
The ones which currently offer the most protection appear to be United, JetBlue, Hawaiian, Delta, and American Airlines.
Allegiant appears to offer little protection.
Check out the dashboard before your next trip at transportation.gov.
Learn more, here: (Elite Daily)