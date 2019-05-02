Flash Flood Watch Continues with More Rain, More Road Closures

More rain is coming our way today, in fact some could be heavy this afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch Today.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake IL, Livingston, and Will. In northwest Indiana, Lake IN. * Several waves of moderate to locally heavy rainfall are expected today. Showers and thunderstorms may produce localized rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half. Given that the ground is saturated from the previous heavy rainfall, any additional rainfall may cause flash flooding. * Localized flash flooding and flooding of poor drainage areas will be possible, along with additional rises on rivers, streams, creeks, and retention ponds.
There are already several roads that are closed according to WGN-TV:
Palos Hills
- 107th St EB between La Grange Rd (US 45) and Kean Ave
Orland Park
- 143rd St Both EB/WB between Creek Crossing Drive and Wolf Rd
- Southwest Highway Both NB/SB between W 143rd St and 135th St
- 135th St Both EB/WB between Harlem Ave and Ridgeland Ave
Warrenville
- Ferry Rd between Curtis Ave and Winfield Road
Lisle/Glen Ellyn
- Route 53 Both NB/SB between Park Blvd and Butterfield Rd
Wheaton
- Main St (Wheaton) between Roosevelt Rd and Illinois Street
If your are flying out of Midway or O’hare check your flight ahead of time. There are some cancellations and delays this morning.
O’Hare: 42…………. Midway: 40..