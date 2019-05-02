Flash Flood Watch Continues with More Rain, More Road Closures

(Picture taken from the deck of a house in Unincorporated Wilmington Photo by Rick Johnson)

More rain is coming our way today, in fact some could be heavy this afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch Today.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake IL, Livingston, and Will. In northwest Indiana, Lake IN. * Several waves of moderate to locally heavy rainfall are expected today. Showers and thunderstorms may produce localized rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half. Given that the ground is saturated from the previous heavy rainfall, any additional rainfall may cause flash flooding. * Localized flash flooding and flooding of poor drainage areas will be possible, along with additional rises on rivers, streams, creeks, and retention ponds.

There are already several roads that are closed according to WGN-TV:

Palos Hills

107th St EB between La Grange Rd (US 45) and Kean Ave

Orland Park

143rd St Both EB/WB between Creek Crossing Drive and Wolf Rd

Southwest Highway Both NB/SB between W 143rd St and 135th St

135th St Both EB/WB between Harlem Ave and Ridgeland Ave

Warrenville

Ferry Rd between Curtis Ave and Winfield Road

Lisle/Glen Ellyn

Route 53 Both NB/SB between Park Blvd and Butterfield Rd

Wheaton

Main St (Wheaton) between Roosevelt Rd and Illinois Street

If your are flying out of Midway or O’hare check your flight ahead of time. There are some cancellations and delays this morning.