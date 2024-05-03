98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

‘FLAGSTOCK’ – John Rich Plans Free Concert to Honor US Flag Defenders

May 3, 2024 9:00AM CDT
Share
‘FLAGSTOCK’ – John Rich Plans Free Concert to Honor US Flag Defenders
NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 06: Big Kenny (L) and John Rich (R) of Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

John Rich Plans One Of UNCs ‘Biggest Events’ For American Flag Defenders: ”Raised These Guys Correctly’

Country music star John Rich (of Big & Rich) plans a free concert at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, to honor students who defended the American flag on campus.

Rich was impressed with the students’ bravery, while preventing the flag from touching the ground, during anti-Israel protests.  Rich told Fox News Digital when asked about his impression of the photo, “Somebody raised these guys correctly.  They understand what’s going on.”

The concert, named “Flagstock,” is expected to be a major event, with a lineup of artists showing support for the students.  Rich hopes the event will inspire patriotism and unity across the country, recognizing the importance of standing up for one’s beliefs and love for the country.

With variations of the American flag being created, do you think it holds the same symbolism it once did?

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FABULOUS: Woman Reveals Brilliant Online Dating Strategy... 'Ugly'

Recent Posts