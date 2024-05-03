‘FLAGSTOCK’ – John Rich Plans Free Concert to Honor US Flag Defenders

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 06: Big Kenny (L) and John Rich (R) of Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

John Rich Plans One Of UNCs ‘Biggest Events’ For American Flag Defenders: ”Raised These Guys Correctly’

Country music star John Rich (of Big & Rich) plans a free concert at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, to honor students who defended the American flag on campus.

Rich was impressed with the students’ bravery, while preventing the flag from touching the ground, during anti-Israel protests. Rich told Fox News Digital when asked about his impression of the photo, “Somebody raised these guys correctly. They understand what’s going on.”

The concert, named “Flagstock,” is expected to be a major event, with a lineup of artists showing support for the students. Rich hopes the event will inspire patriotism and unity across the country, recognizing the importance of standing up for one’s beliefs and love for the country.

With variations of the American flag being created, do you think it holds the same symbolism it once did?