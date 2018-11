The stars of the popular home improvement show ‘Fixer Upper,’ announced their return to T.V. Chip and Joanna Gaines are headed back to T.V. on their own network. The couple made the announcement on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.’ They are teaming up with the Discovery channel to have their own network when they return to TV. The couple walked away from their hit show last year to focus on their family and have their fifth child. What is the key to working with a significant other?