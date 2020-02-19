Fix a Drink or Buy a Boat with Chris Janson
WCCQ welcomes 2019 ACM Award winner – and breakout country star – Chris Janson – to The Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb, near the campus of Northern Illinois University.
Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter, who has brought you “Buy Me a Boat,” “Fix a Drink,” “Good Vibes,” “Drunk Girl,” and so many more Top Ten Country Hits.
The opener will be Matt Roy, who sings “Feels Like 17.”
Born and raised in Glen Rock, New Jersey, and inspired by Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty and Eddie Vedder, Roy began playing the guitar at 8 and performing by 12. As a teen, he started playing country music and found his true passion: songwriting.
Matt moved to Nashville full-time in 2014 and has become a signed writer for BMG Music. Roy has song credits with top artists, including Kane Brown, Chris Janson, Colt Ford, and Adam Doleac.
He is thrilled to be working with amazing writers every day, while pursuing his dream, as an artist.