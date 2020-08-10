Fivio Foreign confirms he’s “fine” following rumors he was shot over the weekend

Johnny Nunez/WireImageBrooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign says he is “fine” following reports that he was fatally shot in Atlanta over the weekend.
“Thanks [to] all my demons for being concerned about me. I’m fine,” he tweeted Sunday. “I don’t stay safe; I stay dangerous. I move around w[ith] God. Trust me, I’m good.”
Fans went into an emotional frenzy on social media after receiving false information from music producer Murda Beatz about the alleged incident outside Atlanta nightclub Elleven45, where Fivio was expected to perform. There was also viral video footage circulating of an SUV riddled with bullet holes that allegedly belonged to Fivio.
It’s still unclear what exactly happened.
Fivio Foreign has steadily been on the rise since his breakthrough single “Big Drip,” which received a remix from Lil Baby and Quavo.
He was also featured on “Demons” from Drake’s Dark Lanes and Demo Tapes and the two-part track “Showing Off” from Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon.
Fivio is preparing to drop a new video on August 12th.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.