Five Things Your Boss Shouldn’t Do on Zoom

We’ve had to transition to GoToMeeting and Zoom meetings overnight, it seems. And not everyone was prepared – including the boss.
If YOU are the boss, heads-up: Here are five things bosses and managers should NOT do on a zoom call…
1. Look scruffy. Bosses should dress nicely, and keep their personal hygiene up. Looking professional sets an example. It shows respect for staff.
2. Hog the call. Even bosses need to keep comments short, and to the point. They also need to pay extra attention to the signs that someone else wants to talk. So, pausing, every now and then, is a good idea.
3. Keep your mic on all the time. Muting it, to keep background noise out, is important. If someone else is giving a long presentation, the manager might even want to turn off their own video, during the speaker’s time, so the focus stays on the speaker.
4. Have a busy, or unprofessional background. Simple backgrounds are best, especially if you’re the boss. Virtual backgrounds should be work-appropriate, just like real-life background must be.
5. Include too many people in every meeting. Just because the whole office CAN be on a call, doesn’t mean they all should or must be. Having a few smaller meetings might be better than having one big one.
