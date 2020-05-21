      Weather Alert

Five Subtle Signs You’re More Stressed Than Usual

May 21, 2020 @ 10:00am

Have you leaned into the lockdown, or are you still at peak stress?  Here are five subtle signs you’re more stressed than usual:

1.  You’re tired, even when you haven’t done much.  Stress alone is exhausting, even when you’re not physically active.  And chronic fatigue can be a sign you’re depressed.

2.  You startle really easily.  It might be a sign you’re feeling tense.  We’re more likely to be jumpy when we’re on edge.

3.  You’re TOO productive or zoned in on a hobby.  Excessive enthusiasm and extreme productivity are coping mechanisms for some people.  AND:  Having zero interest in stuff can also be a sign of stress.

4.  More headaches.  Possibly because you’re overly tense and anxious.  Things like dizziness, ulcers, insomnia, and stomach problems can also be linked to anxiety.

5.  You’re more forgetful.  When your brain is overloaded with stress, it’s harder to manage simple tasks and checklists that would normally be routine.

See the full article, here:  Huff Post  

WCCQ On Demand
