Five Places Offering Deals for The Big Game and Valentine’s Day!

Feb 13, 2022 @ 9:07am
We’ve got the Big Game today and Valentine’s Day on Monday.  So here are some food deals that can hopefully save you some bucks . . .

 

 

1.  Applebee’s.  They’re offering 20 free boneless wings with a purchase of $40 or more on Super Bowl Sunday.  Just use the code BIGGAME22.

 

 

2.  Chipotle.  Get a free side or topping of queso when ordering through the app or website with the code QBLANCO now through Sunday.

 

 

3.  DiGiorno.  They’re running a sweepstakes based around the number Pi, 3.14.  If you sign up on their website, and the score during the Super Bowl reaches 3-14, 1,500 people will win a free DiGiorno frozen pizza. There are other prizes too.  But you have to sign up by Sunday.

 

 

4.  McDonald’s.  You can get a free 20-piece Chicken McNuggets with any purchase of $15 or more through DoorDash.  Just use code KICKOFF now through Sunday.

 

 

5.  Panera Bread.  On Valentine’s Day, Panera will be giving 22 people a year’s worth of coffee and a DIAMOND RING.  To enter, you have to share a pic with some Panera food on Twitter or Instagram and the hashtags #PaneraDate and #Sweepstakes.

 

