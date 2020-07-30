Five People Injured In I-80 Chain Reaction Crash Near I-355 Wednesday Afternoon
Motorists were stuck for hours on I-80 westbound following a five-vehicle crash near I-355 that involved three semi-tractor trailers and two vehicle. Five people were injured of which one was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries according to the Illinois State Police. All westbound I-80 lanes were shut down from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Traffic was allowed to exit at La Grange Road but dozens of motorists were stuck for hours. The shoulder was open to exit I-355 but traffic was solid up to 10 p.m.
ISP reports a semi-trailer failed to stop for traffic, rear-ending another semi near milepost 141, just east of I-355. The impact of the crash caused the two semis to veer left, colliding with a third semi. One of the semis rolled over and another became engulfed in flames. A third truck struck a fourth vehicle that struck a fifth vehicle.