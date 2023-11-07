‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Tops Box Office Again
November 6, 2023 6:08PM CST
Five Nights At Freddy’s continues to hold the box office in its animatronic grip.
The video-game-inspired horror flick took the #1 spot for the second straight week with $19.4 million.
The movie has now made over $113 million, making it the biggest horror movie of the year.
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour finished second with another $13.5 million, followed by Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon with $7 million.
The Priscilla Presley biopic Priscilla ($5 million) and the Spanish-language film Radical ($2.7 million) rounded out the top five.
