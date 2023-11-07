‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Tops Box Office Again

Popcorn box; disposable cup for beverages with straw, film strip, clapper board and ticket on the podium. Cinema Concept Design. Detailed vector illustration.

Five Nights At Freddy’s continues to hold the box office in its animatronic grip.

The video-game-inspired horror flick took the #1 spot for the second straight week with $19.4 million.

The movie has now made over $113 million, making it the biggest horror movie of the year.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour finished second with another $13.5 million, followed by Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon with $7 million.

The Priscilla Presley biopic Priscilla ($5 million) and the Spanish-language film Radical ($2.7 million) rounded out the top five.

Now that it’s a hit, how many Five Nights at Freddy’s movies will they make?