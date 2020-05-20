Five More 2020 Country Tours Bit the Dust Yesterday
Five More 2020 Country Tours Bit the Dust Yesterday: Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, and Reba McEntire…
Some are cancelled; and some are postponed, most notably: Reba, till 2021. She will still offer refunds. Or she’ll accept this year’s tickets.
Rascal Flatts and Sam Hunt are cancelled. Lady Antebellum is working on new dates.
You could use Thomas Rhett’s announcement as the template for most of them. Quote, “We make this decision with the health, safety, and well-being of our fans, touring crew, and venue staff as our priority.