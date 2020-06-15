      Weather Alert

Five Little Things Which Boost Our Confidence, and Five That Crush It

Jun 15, 2020 @ 10:04am

It’s amazing how easily our self-esteem can get a boost . . . and how quickly we can come crashing back to Earth.  A survey of 2,000 people takes a look at the top appearance-based things, which can boost your confidence, and the top things that can crush it.

The top five things that give our confidence a BOOST:

1.  Clear skin.

2.  Losing a little weight.

3.  Newly washed hair that doesn’t feel greasy.

4.  Having well-rested eyes.

5.  Having a tan.

The top five things which CRUSH our confidence:

1.  Putting on weight.

2.  Dark circles under your eyes.

3.  Dry skin.

4.  Acne.

5.  Noticing new wrinkles.

