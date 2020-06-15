Five Little Things Which Boost Our Confidence, and Five That Crush It

It’s amazing how easily our self-esteem can get a boost . . . and how quickly we can come crashing back to Earth. A survey of 2,000 people takes a look at the top appearance-based things, which can boost your confidence, and the top things that can crush it.
The top five things that give our confidence a BOOST:
1. Clear skin.
2. Losing a little weight.
3. Newly washed hair that doesn’t feel greasy.
4. Having well-rested eyes.
5. Having a tan.
The top five things which CRUSH our confidence:
1. Putting on weight.
2. Dark circles under your eyes.
3. Dry skin.
4. Acne.
5. Noticing new wrinkles.
See the full story, here: Mirror