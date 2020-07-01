Five Finger Death Punch nabs ninth number-one single on ‘Billboard’ rock chart with “A Little Bit Off’
Credit: Stephen JensenFive Finger Death Punch is back on top of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart for the ninth time with “A Little Bit Off,” a single off the band’s latest album, F8.
The Las Vegas metallers previously conquered the ranking with “Coming Down,” “Lift Me Up” feat. Rob Halford, “Battle Born,” “Wash It All the Way,” “Sham Pain,” “When the Seasons Change,” “Blue on Black,” and “Inside Out.”
With nine Mainstream Rock Songs leaders, Five Finger is now tied with Aersomith and Metallica for the seventh-most number-ones on the chart in its 39-year history. Shinedown and Three Days Grace are tied for the most, with 15 apiece.
F8, the eighth Death Punch studio effort, dropped this past February.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)