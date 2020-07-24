Five Finger Death Punch, Limp Bizkit headlining 2021 Rebel Rock festival
Credit: Stephen JensenFive Finger Death Punch and Limp Bizkit will headline the 2021 edition of the Rebel Rock festival, taking place September 24-26 in Orlando, Florida.
The event was supposed to make its debut in the fall of 2020, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other artists on the 2021 bill include Skillet, I Prevail, Body Count, Sevendust, Motionless in White, Cold, All That Remains, Escape the Fate, Finger Eleven and Stitched Up Heart.
For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit RebelRockFest.com.
By Josh Johnson
