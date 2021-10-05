      Weather Alert

Five Community-Based Testing Sites Now Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations

Oct 5, 2021 @ 5:29am

To increase access and availability of COVID-19 services, five of the state’s ten Community Based Testing Sites (CBTS) now offer the COVID-19 vaccine to patients age 12 and older.  All three vaccines are available during operating hours. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state operated sites, and all services are offered at no cost to the individual.

“With this latest wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, overwhelmingly caused by the Delta variant, we continue to work to expand access to both COVID-19 testing and vaccination,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Testing is crucial for identifying new cases to reduce the spread of the virus, and the COVID-19 vaccine is our clearest path to ending this pandemic.”

Aurora Arlington Heights South Holland Fairview Heights Peoria
Near Premium Outlet Mall
2450 N. Farnsworth Avenue		 Arlington Race Track
823 Wilke Road		 South Suburban College
15800 State Street		 St. Clair Square Mall
134 St. Clair Square		 Peoria Civic Center
698 Fulton Street
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
Friday
Saturday		 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
Friday
Saturday		 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
Friday
Saturday		 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
Friday
Saturday		 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Monday
Wednesday
Friday
Saturday

Parents or guardians of children younger than 17 years of age must be present and provide written consent in order for the minor to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Due to the demand for these services, there could be varied wait times associated with these drive-thru community-based testing sites. Please be patient. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, you are urged to call your doctor or emergency department to seek immediate care and instructions.

A list of public and private testing sites can be found on the IDPH website at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing. For additional vaccine locations, please visit www.vaccines.gov.

