Five Children, Two Adults Killed In Wrong-Way Collision

Aug 1, 2022 @ 5:56am

Five children and two adults were killed in an early morning car crash yesterday. Illinois State Police say 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez, of Carpentersville, was driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 near Hampshire when she struck a van carrying seven people, shortly after 2 a.m. Both cars burst into flames on impact. Thirty-one-year-old Lauren Dobosz and five children, ages five to 13, were killed, as was Fernandez. The driver of the van, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows, was airlifted with critical injuries.

