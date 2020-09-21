Fitz and the Tantrums playing livestreamed show with “extremely limited” audience at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagicFitz and the Tantrums will be performing a concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado this Friday, September 25.
The show will stream live online, and will also be attended by an “extremely limited” in-person audience that will be “in strict accordance with venue and local government safety guidelines,” a press release declares.
In-person tickets go on sale this Tuesday, September 22 at 10 a.m. MT via axs.com. The pay-per-view stream premieres Friday at 7 p.m. ET via Nugs.net.
Meanwhile, Fitz and the Tantrums will release their new live album, Live in Chicago, on October 2. The 17-track set was recorded over two shows in 2011.
By Josh Johnson
