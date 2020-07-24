Fitz and the Tantrums announce ‘Live in Chicago’ live album
Dangerbird RecordsFitz and the Tantrums have announced a new live album, Live in Chicago, due out on October 2.
Recorded in 2011 over two sold-out shows at the Windy City’s Metro club, Live in Chicago is being released to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the debut Fitz album, 2010’s Pickin’ Up the Pieces.
“It is hard to believe that it has been ten years already!” says co-vocalist Noelle Scaggs. “To be reminded of the beautiful memories that helped launch our career is genuinely humbling and fills us all with immense gratitude for everyone that has supported us along the way. We are excited to share and relive all of these moments with our fans.”
You can download the Live in Chicago version of the song “L.O.V.” now via digital outlets.
If Live in Chicago isn’t enough live Fitz for you, the group is playing a pair of drive-in shows in Anaheim, California, on September 5 and 6.
Fitz and that Tantrums’ most recent studio effort is 2019’s All the Feels, which features the single “123456.”
By Josh Johnson
