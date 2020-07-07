Fit for a King announces new album, ‘The Path’
Solid State Records Fit for a King will release a new album called The Path on September 18.
The sixth studio effort from the Texas metallars is the follow-up to 2018’s Dark Skies, and includes the previously released single “Breaking the Mirror.”
“In the past, we have dove into some pretty dark areas of life, with Dark Skies being the pinnacle of hopelessness,” says frontman Ryan Kirby. “With The Path we find our way out, and claim victory over the demons we have faced and are currently facing.”
“This album is made to be the soundtrack for your victory over what mentally, and physically holds us back,” he adds.
Here’s the track list for The Path:
“The Face of Hate”
“Breaking the Mirror”
“Annihilation”
“The Path”
“Prophet”
“Locked (In My Head)”
“God of Fire”
“Stockholm”
“Louder Voice”
“Vendetta”
By Josh Johnson
