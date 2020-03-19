Fish Fry Fix In The Joliet Area
With Governor Pritzker’s guidance on bars and restaurants to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the middle of Fish Fry season, it may be hard to know where one can get the springtime dinner treat. Luckily, there are some well-known spots to get the golden, crispy fish and not make a total mess of your kitchen. Here are some facilities that are still open for your purveyance.
American Legion Post 1080
2625 Ingalls Ave, Joliet
2 piece cod w/ fries ONLY $10.75
815-729-2254
**NOTE: Cash only**
Knights of Columbus
100 S 129th Infantry Dr, Joliet
Full menu EXCEPT for All-you-can-eat Walleye
815-725-0746
Babe’s Hot Dogs
2600 W Jefferson St, Joliet
Fish Fry and the full menu
Drive-thru or carry out only
Cantigny Post 367 VFW
826 Horseshoe Dr, Joliet
Full menu (Social Distance Guidelines, please)
815-722-5398
Craft’d
16031 Lincoln Hwy (US 30), Plainfield
Full Lent Menu with a full menu
815-782-8832 (Drive-thru or delivery)
Morris VFW
309 McKinley (next to Route 47), Morris
Full menu from 4-8pm
815-942-8001
Also, keep in mind, most, if not all parishes are not running their Fish Fry due to the closures around the area. Make sure you call ahead with your order, and if you’re able to, please support the locally-owned restaurants during this crucial time.